Star Wars: ‘Lando’ is no Longer a Show, It’s a Movie

It’s been a long time since we received updated on Lando, a Star Wars series that will focus on Lando Calrissian. Well, writer Stephen Glover has given us a bit of a shocking update on the project.

Stephen casually dropped this intriguing tidbit during a recent appearance on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast. Following host Torre’s warm congratulations to Stephen and his brother Donald for their involvement in the project, Stephen initially teased the audience with a bit of playful mystery before finally divulging the details.

He humorously remarked, “Oh boy, you shouldn’t have mentioned that. I mean, I could almost say we’re working on… it’s not quite a show.” Stephen’s mischievous tone then gave way to clarity as he shared, “I’m sure the dedicated enthusiasts will decipher it regardless. They might even try reading my lips or something. The current plan is to create a movie, you know? That’s the current direction, although, due to the ongoing strike, information seems to be a bit like a game of telephone, with details evolving as they circulate.”

As Glover stated, both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing, so it is likely we won’t hear any further developments on Lando until they have ended. It should be noted that both Donald and Stephen begun work on the project before the strikes started

The Solo: A Star Wars Story spin-off series will see Donald Glover reprising his role as the titular Lando Calrissian, the project was announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy during Disney+ Day in December 2020. Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien was first attached to the project but backed out of the project last summer to focus on directing Haunted Mansion.

