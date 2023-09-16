10 Underrated Songs to Have on Your Disney Playlist

Whether it’s the songwriting, the music, or just nostalgia Disney songs are some of the greatest parts of a film. Today, I am going to rundown 10 Disney songs that should be on your Disney playlist. Keep in mind, I am not saying these are the best Disney songs, because that is up for debate, but I am highlighting what needs to be there.

10. Stand Out – A Goofy Movie

The song is performed by Tevin Campbell, who provides the singing voice for Powerline, a fictional pop superstar within the movie. While “Eye to Eye” remains the mainstream favorite, “Stand Out” has a catchy and upbeat melody that sticks in your head long after you’ve heard it. The energetic tempo and memorable lyrics make it a joy to listen and even dance to. “Stand Out” is celebrated not only for its musical qualities but also for its role in advancing the movie’s storyline and character development. I mean, who doesnt love seeing Max do his best Michael Jackson-esque performance to impress Roxanne.

9. The Tiki Tiki Tiki Room – The Lost Bros

Yeah, I know this is a cover. The Lost Bros is one of the best in the Disney merch game but despite being known for their Disney-inspired clothing, their music covers are just as good. CodyT takes inspiration from the classic Disney attraction “Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room” and gives it a modern twist. The song maintains the catchy and playful spirit of the original attraction’s music while adding a fresh, contemporary vibe, very “electropop”. Ultimately, the appeal of “Tiki Tiki Tiki Room” as one of the best Disney cover songs is subjective and dependent on personal taste. That said, all their covers will appeal to Disney fans.

8. We Know The Way – Moana

While “You’re Welcome” and “How Far I’ll Go” are the main singles from Moana, we know the way brings something a little bit different. The song, composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, celebrates the rich cultural heritage and history of the Pacific Islands, particularly the Polynesian wayfinding traditions. The song is performed in the Tokelauan and English languages, adding authenticity and depth to the film’s representation of these cultures. Also, the drums at the beginning gives me chills.

7. A Girl Worth Fighting For – Mulan

Okay, I know “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” is one of the Disney songs of all-time, but Mulan also features this underrated gem and it is just as catchy. The song has catchy melody and witty lyrics, which brings some much needed comedic relief. Really all I can say here is that “A Girl Worth Fighting For” might be one of the best songs to sing with your family/friends on the car ride to one of the Disney Parks.

6. Why Should I Worry? – Oliver & Company

This song is very much late 80s-early 90s catchy and why would it not it be, the song is sung by Billy Joel as the street-smart dog Dodger, this song has a rock-and-roll vibe that’s infectious and perfect for dancing in the streets and yes, the parks if you’re brave enough do so, unlike me.

5. Up is Down – Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

This one is for fans of Disney scores. “He’s a Pirate” from Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl quickly became an iconic piece of score heard all over Disney Parks and Cruises around the world but “Up is Down” is just as Iconic. The song’s fast tempo, spirited melody, and driving rhythm capture the adventurous and swashbuckling spirit of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Composer Hans Zimmer proves to be one of the business with this one.

4. Derezzed – Tron: Legacy

You knew I was not going to do an underrated list and not mention Tron: Legacy and the fantastic work from Daft Punk. The song has infectious energy and rhythm, making it suitable for a exhilarating listening experience. It captures the fast-paced, high-tech environment of the Grid, making you feel like you’re a part of Tron. This song and the whole soundtrack in general showed Disney’s willingness to explore different musical styles and adapt to contemporary tastes, making it a notable and beloved addition to the Disney musical universe.

3. Surface Pressure – Encanto

This will likely be on many people’s playlists but maybe not, it is the newest song on this list. “Surface Pressure” has a catchy and upbeat melody that is easy to sing along to. It has an infectious beat and tune that will quickly get stuck in your head but not annoy like “Let it Go” from Frozen. Jessica Darrow, who voices Luisa Madrigal in the film, delivers a spirited and dynamic vocal performance. Her energy and emotion bring the song to life.

2. Step in Time – Mary Poppins

I really wanted to put “Jolly Holiday” on this list but “Step in Time” is such a fun song, how could I leave it off this list. The song boasts a catchy and memorable melody that’s instantly recognizable. The song’s upbeat tempo and energetic rhythm make it a joy to listen to and easy to sing along with. The lively and rhythmic composition invites audiences to tap their feet and join in the dance. It has a toe-tapping quality that makes it a natural choice for a dance number. The lyrics of “Step in Time” are playful and whimsical, filled with clever wordplay. Also, this is Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke’s ultimate Disney performance, how could one hate that?

1. Something That I Want – Tangled

This is one of those songs you might not realized is from Tangled and that’s because it is the end credits song. While “Something That I Want” may not have the historical legacy of some of Disney’s classic songs, it belongs on your playlist due to its catchy melody. It is probably the most “make you feel good when you are down” song on this entire list. Singer/songwriter Grace Potter bring some much needed light and emotion and will definitely get you excited on your way to a Disney trip.

Again, this is not a “best list” these are 10 songs that might not be on your Disney playlist that I feel should be. I would love to know what Disney songs, scores, and covers you think are underrated. Let me know in the comments or head over to The DisInsider on any social media and let us know in the comments.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts