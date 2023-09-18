A Wild Bear Makes It’s Way to Magic Kingdom Forcing Ride Closures

It’s not Pooh or the Country Bears, an actual bear made its way to the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World resort Monday. The spotting prompted the closure of at least 10 attractions inside the Frontierland, Adventureland, and Liberty Square areas.

According to the My Disney Experience app, affected rides and experiences at the Magic Kingdom included the Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and the train ride that circles the entire park and features a stop on the west end of the park.

This story is still developing and will update when more information becomes available.

