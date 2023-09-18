Angelique Cabral Joins Disney’s ‘Wish’ as The Queen

Angelique Cabral (Big Sky, Life in Pieces) is the latest to join Walt Disney Animation Studios’ next feature film, Wish, Deadline has learned.

The film already has an ensemble that includes Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Asha, Chris Pine (Star Trek) as King Magnifico, ruler of the magical kingdom of Rosas, where wishes really do come true, and Disney mainstay Alan Tudyk as Valentino Hall, Asha’s pet goat who wishes for the ability to communicate and talk. Angelique Cabral will voice Queen Amaya, details surrounding the character are being kept under wraps.

Wish asks the question: “How did the wishing star, which so many Disney characters wished upon, come to be?” Set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, the story introduces Asha (DeBose), an optimist with a sharp wit who deeply cares about her community. When Asha turns to the sky in a moment of need and makes a wish, her plea is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, they face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Wish is directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn (in her feature directorial debut), produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes, and written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore. The art style combines computer animation with Disney’s classic watercolor animation.

