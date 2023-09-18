Danielle Fishel Talks ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast

During the 90s Con this past weekend, which took place in compliance with certain SAG-AFTRA guidelines amid the ongoing union strikes, Danielle Fishel (who played Topanga Lawrence) on Boy Meets World, explained “how important commitment is” in keeping up with her co-stars after previously opening up about the cast’s estrangement from Ben Savage.

Thanks to The Messenger, Lawrence opened up saying, “What I do love when I see all of us together over the 30 years we’ve all known each other, it really strikes me how important commitment is,” she said Saturday on a panel with her co-stars. “Because over this many years and this much time together in different work atmospheres, you have fights, you have falling-outs, you have moments where you come back together,” she explained. “But because we are constantly put back together, there have been times we’ve needed space from each other, where we’ve taken long distances.” “And yet, when you really commit to a relationship, you really commit to this idea that we are always going to be in each other’s lives, the amount of growth and grace and forgiveness and compassion and true knowing of each other that we now have, that we would never have had if we had just written each other off … that commitment to a relationship is something that I think is just a lesson for everybody,” added Fishel, without specifically naming Savage on the panel.

Boy Meets World ran for seven seasons between September 1993 and May 2000. The series centers on Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and his friends and family, as he progresses from childhood to adulthood. Episodes chronicle the everyday events of Cory’s home and school life; his teacher and neighbor George Feeny (William Daniels) delivers life lessons as Cory learns to cope with social and personal issues of adolescence. Cory has strong relationships with his older brother Eric (Will Friedle), younger sister Morgan (Lily Nicksay), and parents, Amy (Betsy Randle) and Alan (William Russ). Cory’s friendship with Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong) and romantic interest in Topanga Lawrence (Fishel) serve as central focuses of episodes. Overarching themes include a focus on family and friendships as well as discovering one’s identity. Further characters were introduced in later seasons; Jonathan Turner (Anthony Tyler Quinn), Eli Williams (Alex Désert), Jack Hunter (Matthew Lawrence), Angela Moore (Trina McGee-Davis), and Rachel McGuire (Maitland Ward).

Savage and Fishel reprised their roles as series regulars in the spin-off Girl Meets World, which aired on Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017, and depicted Cory and Topanga as married parents. Much of the original cast would also cameo in various episodes.

In June 2022, Fishel, Strong, and Friedle launched a podcast called Pod Meets World, which relives their time on the show.

For those unaware, In March 2023, Savage announced his campaign as a Democrat for California’s 30th congressional district, currently held by Adam Schiff, who is retiring to run for United States Senate.

