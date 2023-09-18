‘Elemental’ Is the Most Viewed Movie Premiere on Disney+ of 2023

Move over The Little Mermaid, Pixar’s Elemental has become the most viewed movie premiere on Disney+ this year, The Walt Disney Company revealed.

Elemental has achieved remarkable success as the most-watched movie premiere on Disney+ this year, securing a spot in the Top 10 of all-time movie premieres on the platform with an impressive 26.4 million views in its initial five days of streaming. This cinematic gem, directed by Peter Sohn and produced by Denise Ream, with executive production by Pete Docter, unfolds its narrative in Element City, where residents of Fire, Water, Earth, and Air coexist. The storyline revolves around Ember, a sharp-witted and fiery character voiced by Leah Lewis, whose friendship with the easygoing Wade, portrayed by Mamoudou Athie, not only challenges her perceptions of their world but also prompts a journey of self-discovery.

In its inaugural five days of streaming, Elemental has surpassed all expectations, becoming the most-watched animated movie premiere since Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red in March 2022. Furthermore, it has claimed the title of the most-viewed Disney+ movie premiere ever in Latin America, surpassing even Turning Red.

This movie, released in June, has not only excelled on streaming platforms but has also enjoyed significant success in theaters, amassing a worldwide box office revenue of $484 million. With a remarkable 93% Rotten Tomatoes Verified Audience Score and an “A” CinemaScore, it has made an indelible mark. Domestically, Elemental generated a staggering $154 million, a feat rarely achieved by any theatrical release, and ranks second only to Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story (1995) in terms of revenue multiples compared to its opening weekend. Internationally, the film performed exceptionally well, particularly in South Korea, where it became Pixar’s most-watched film in the country.

The screenplay for Elemental was crafted by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh, with the story penned by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel, and Hsueh. The film boasts an impressive voice cast, including Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, and Joe Pera.

To clarify, a “view” is defined as the total stream time divided by the runtime of the film.

