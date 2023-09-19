Disney+ Debuts Teaser Trailer For ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

Today, Disney+ debuted the first teaser trailer for their highly-anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. The mythical series, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Walker Scobell stars as Percy Jackson, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri. Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, Adam Copeland, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson, Lance Reddick, and Toby Stephens will also star.

Directed by James Bobin, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson, the series is produced by Quaker Moving Pictures, Co-Lab21, James Bobin, Inc., Moorish Dignity Productions, The Gotham Group, 20th Television, and Disney Branded Television.

