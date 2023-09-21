Guillermo Del Toro, David S. Goyer Tease The Star Wars Film They Never Made

The galaxy far, far away will forever have a giant gaping hole in it.

Thursday, Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz took to Twitter to tease his latest episode, a conversation with screenwriter David S. Goyer. But his tweet wasn’t just an old tease. In his tweet, he revealed that one of the many things he and David S. Goyer talked about was an undeveloped Star Wars movie. And not just any undeveloped Star Wars movie, but one directed b visionary director Guillermo del Toro!

“David Goyer wrote a STAR WARS movie to be directed by @RealGDT that we’ll never see?! I’m going to need a minute,” the tweet read.

Tagging the Academy Award winner proved to be quite a smart move as shortly after, Del Toro reposted Horowitz’s tweet and confirmed the (now dead) project.

“True. Can’t say much,” the director wrote. “Maybe two letters “J” and “BB” is that three letters?

True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters? https://t.co/qpGaSD3y7F — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2023

Now, in his interview with Horowitz, Goyer does seem pretty convinced that the project is dead. When Horowitz tells him that it would have been a “no-brainer to green-light”, Goyer alleges that four years ago, at the time when his scripts were completed and the film was being developed, there was also a lot going on behind the scenes at Lucasfilm.

The end of the clip sees Goyer urging Horowitz to ask del Toro about the “cool” script the next time he’s on the show. He alleges that it yielded some equally cool concept art.

Unfortunately, we may have to wait until the for any update on the project because Del Toro did not elaborate on who those letters alluded to or what they meant.

Could he have been teasing the return of a character whose name started with “J” like Jabba the Hutt or Jar Jar Binks? Would we have gotten a movie told entirely from the perspective of BB-8? The world may never know…

And we say “may” because the fact that del Toro is still so hesitant to disclose his ideas is either because 1) he is still under contract and may be working on another Star Wars-centric project down the road or 2) he’s holding out hope that his project still happens. Sadly, only time will tell.

What kind of film would you have liked to see Guillermo del Toro make? Sound off below!

