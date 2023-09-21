‘The Santa Clauses’ Season 2 Coming to Disney+ November 8

Santa Claus has an exciting arrival planned, as Disney+ recently announced that The Santa Clauses will make its debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, November 8, followed by the release of new episodes weekly.

In the upcoming second season of the series, the Calvin family returns to the North Pole, where Scott Calvin (played by Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus. This decision comes after his retirement plans were foiled in the first season when he couldn’t find a suitable successor. Now, with Christmas successfully saved and behind them, Scott shifts his attention towards training his son, Cal (portrayed by Austin Kane), to eventually take over the mantle of Santa Claus, a cherished family tradition.

Alongside Tim Allen, who also serves as an executive producer, season two features a talented cast, including Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Kringle, and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, known as The Mad Santa. Matilda Lawler will reprise her role as Betty, Santa’s chief of staff, making recurring guest appearances, and Marta Kessler as Olga, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

The series will continue under the leadership of Jack Burditt (known for his work on 30 Rock Modern Family, and Frasier) as the executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers, along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

It’s worth noting that the first season of The Santa Clauses was a huge hit on Disney+, ranking among the top 5 most-watched original series by hours streamed from November 3 to December 31, 2022.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts