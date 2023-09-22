Disney Sell Hulu’s ‘Love, Victor’ to BBC

The BBC has secured the rights to broadcast all three seasons of Hulu‘s series Love, Victor.

Set within the same fictional universe as the popular movie Love, Simon, the show centers around the experiences of a newcomer at Creekwood High School, portrayed by Michael Cimino. The series intimately explores his journey of self-discovery, as he grapples with challenges at home and wrestles with questions about his sexual orientation. When the high school environment becomes overwhelming, he turns to Simon, played by Nick Robinson, the star of the original Love, Simon film, for guidance.

Love, Victor enjoyed a successful three-season run from 2020 to 2022.

This acquisition was made through a partnership with Disney Entertainment. The BBC has been actively expanding its collection of American shows recently, recently obtaining rights for AMC’s Interview with the Vampire and procuring popular Australian titles like Colin From Accounts and Scrublands.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, expressed, “Love, Victor is a touching, humorous, and multifaceted coming-of-age narrative, brought to life by a talented and relatable ensemble cast.”

Love, Victor is produced by Temple Hill Entertainment, No Helmet Productions, The Walk-Up Company, and 20th Television.

