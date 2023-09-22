New Doll Leak Gives Sneak Peek of Rachel Zegler’s Snow White

Excitement is building in the world of Disney enthusiasts and doll collectors alike as a sneak peek of the highly-anticipated Rachel Zegler’s Snow White doll, produced by Mattel, was leaked online. The doll is set to be released alongside Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic Snow White which Zegler will take on the iconic role.

The leak, which originated from multiple people on social media, offers an intriguing glimpse into the attention to detail Mattel is pouring into this collectible item. The doll appears to be a stunning representation of Zegler’s portrayal of Snow White, capturing her likeness and the essence of the beloved character.

Images of the leaked doll reveal a meticulously designed outfit, mirroring the classic blue and yellow dress that Snow White is known for. The doll’s facial features are lifelike, with particular attention given to capturing Rachel Zegler’s distinct charm. With large, expressive eyes and a warm smile, it’s evident that Mattel has gone above and beyond to do justice to the character and the actress.

Also leaked was a very small glimpse of Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen doll (which you can see here), which I am sure will also fully leak in a matter of days.

Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson, Snow White is set to star Zegler as Walt Disney’s first princess, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman and Martin Klebba as Grumpy. The film will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and music and will feature new songs by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman). An interesting addition is Gadot’s Evil Queen will sing and dance, a departure from the 1937 animated classic. Another new addition is the appearance of a younger Snow White, meaning we will get some flashback sequences or an origin for the character.

The film is still scheduled to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, but rumors are that release date can be changed.

