New Doll Leak Gives Sneak Peek of Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen

Yesterday, a Mattel doll leak showed off a first look of Rachel Zegler’s Snow White for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake. Now, today we get a first look at Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen doll.

The leak, which originated from multiple people on social media, offers an intriguing glimpse into the attention to detail Mattel is pouring into this collectible item. The doll appears to be a stunning representation of Gadot’s portrayal of the Evil Queen, capturing her likeness and the essence of Walt Disney’s first villain.

Read: Rachel Zegler: A ‘Snow White’ Story

The doll showcases the Evil Queen’s strikingly regal attire, featuring the iconic flowing purple robe and sinister, yet elegant, facial expressions. Her intricately designed accessories, from her crown to her magic mirror, are sure to delight collectors and fans alike.

Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson, Snow White is set to star Zegler as Walt Disney’s first princess, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman and Martin Klebba as Grumpy. The film will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and music and will feature new songs by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman). An interesting addition is Gadot’s Evil Queen will sing and dance, a departure from the 1937 animated classic. Another new addition is the appearance of a younger Snow White, meaning we will get some flashback sequences or an origin for the character.

The film is still scheduled to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, but rumors are that release date can be changed.

Stay tuned for more updates and official announcements from Disney as they continue to build anticipation for the magical world of Snow White in this eagerly awaited live-action rendition.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts