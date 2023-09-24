WGA Reaches Tentative Deal With AMPTP, Writers Could Return To Jobs As Early As Tuesday

After five long months, the 2023 WGA strike is nearing its conclusion. As close as the end may be, the irony is that the deal has not been written yet.

“The WGA and AMPTPT have reached a tentative agreement,” both organizations said in a joint statement this evening.

In an email sent to its members, the WGA clarified that the agreement is “in principle on all deal points” and “subject to drafting final contract language.”

Because tonight marks the start of Yom Kippur, both parties are expected to meet Tuesday to draft the final contract.

Details of the tentative agreement haven’t been released, but per WGA’s email the deal is “exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

All details will be revealed by the guild in advance of the union’s vote.

Per Variety, some studio insiders say that late night talk shows are eager to welcome writers back and have new programs produced ASAP. This could mean that writers could return to work immediately after that vote is held on Tuesday. If so, viewers could expect new content by next week!

“I would look for them to return on October 2 or October 9,” one insider told the outlet. “I think that they are going to be very motivated to get their crews working again.”

But until the SAG strike is also resolved, the amount of talent appearing on those programs will be scarce.

This is a breaking story. Be sure to follow The DisInsider for more developments as they come.

