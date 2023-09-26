Best Things to do to Prepare For Your Disneyland Trip

Visiting Disneyland is a magical experience that can create lifelong memories for you and your family. To make the most of your trip, it’s important to plan ahead and be prepared. Here’s an extensive must-do guide for visiting the Disneyland Resort:
Before Your Trip:
- Choose the Right Time: Research the best time to visit Disneyland. Consider crowd levels, weather, and special events. Weekdays during the off-season tend to be less crowded.
- Make Reservations: If possible, book your tickets, accommodations, and dining reservations in advance to secure your spot and avoid disappointment.
- Download the Disneyland App: Install the official Disneyland app on your smartphone. It provides real-time information on wait times, showtimes, dining options, and more.
- Create a Budget: Set a budget for your trip, including tickets, accommodations, food, and souvenirs. Stick to it to avoid overspending.
Packing Essentials:
- Comfortable Clothing: Wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and footwear. Layers are a good idea, as temperatures can vary throughout the day.
- Park Essentials: Bring sunscreen, hats, sunglasses, and refillable water bottles. Disneyland allows outside food and drinks, so pack snacks to save money.
- Portable Phone Charger: You’ll use your phone for the Disneyland app, photos, and communication. A portable charger ensures it doesn’t run out of battery.
During Your Visit:
- Arrive Early: Disneyland is less crowded in the morning. Arrive at least 30 minutes before the park opens to take advantage of shorter lines.
- Use Rider Switch: If you have young children who can’t ride certain attractions, use Rider Switch. One adult waits with the child while the others ride, then you switch without waiting in line again.
- Maximize FastPass or Genie+: Utilize Disneyland’s virtual queue system to minimize wait times for popular attractions. You can reserve access to select rides in advance.
- Character Meet and Greets: Check the schedule for character meet and greets and plan to meet your favorite Disney characters. It’s a great opportunity for photos and autographs.
- Enjoy Parades and Shows: Disneyland offers spectacular parades, fireworks, and stage shows. Check the schedule and plan your day around these performances.
- Try the Iconic Foods: Don’t miss the chance to try iconic Disney treats like Dole Whip, churros, and Mickey-shaped snacks.
- Stay Hydrated: Drink water regularly to stay hydrated, especially during hot weather. There are water fountains throughout the park.
- Take Breaks: Disneyland can be overwhelming, so schedule breaks to rest and recharge. There are many shaded areas and quiet spots to relax.
- Use Rider Guidelines: Check height and age restrictions for rides to ensure everyone in your group can enjoy them safely.
- Capture Memories: Take lots of photos and videos to capture the magic of your trip. Don’t forget to include yourself in the pictures!
After Your Trip:
- Reflect on Your Experience: Take some time to reflect on your Disneyland adventure. Share your memories and photos with family and friends.
- Review Your Budget: Check your expenses and see how well you stuck to your budget. It’s a good opportunity to plan for future trips.
- Plan Your Next Visit: Disneyland is a place you’ll want to visit again. Start thinking about your next trip and what you’d like to experience next time.
Remember that Disneyland is a place where dreams come true, so embrace the magic and enjoy every moment of your visit. With careful planning and these must-do tips, you’re sure to have an enchanting time at the Happiest Place on Earth!