BREAKING: Rick Riordan Announces Another New Percy Jackson Book, To Be Released Next Year

This just in: Today, the first Percy Jackson book in over decade hit bookstores. Titled “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods,” the novel unfolds during Percy’s senior year at Alternative High School in New York — after the action of The Heroes of Olympus, but before The Trials of Apollo. It follows the titular teen as he faces his toughest trial of all time: getting into college.

However, it doesn’t seem like the adventure will end there. At a celebratory event this evening, series creator Rick Riordan revealed that ANOTHER book is in the works. Titled “Wrath of the Triple Goddess,” it will hit shelves next year! More specifically, fans can expect it in less than a year on September 24, 2024.

Details about the book’s plot are scarce. Since this is a breaking story, we will continue to update this story as more info comes in.

Between the new book and the live-action series, one thing is certain. This is shaping up to be quite the time to be a Percy Jackson fan.

