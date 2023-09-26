Writer Lindsey Beer Talks About Her Live-Action ‘Bambi’ Script

It has been quite some time since reports dropped that Disney would be giving Bambi the live-action remake treatment. Well, today the film’s screenwriter has shared some interesting tidbits on the project.

While speaking with Collider, writer Lindsey Beer revealed how the remake would differ from the animated version. “What’s interesting about Bambi to me is it absolutely is a classic and it’s a beautiful love poem, such artistry to it. I do think there’s an entire generation of children who have never seen the original and that’s very different from, say Little Mermaid or Aladdin or the ‘90s heyday films that they’ve definitely already seen. I can’t tell you how many kids I’ve seen who’ve never seen Bambi, which is such a shame.”

Beer also alluded to why Bambi hasn’t been seen by a wider audience. “Not to spoil the plot, but there’s a treatment of the mom dying that I think some kids, some parents these days are more sensitive about than they were in the past. And I think that’s one of the reasons that they haven’t shown it to their children. I do think there is a way to update Bambi and our take on it was… did give a little bit more of a scope to it. And I just think that to be able to bring it to life for kids these days in a way that maybe they relate to a little bit more would be of service to the original.”

If you read Beer’s statement carefully, she uses the word “was”. While there has not been any movement on the project since the script was turned, Beer had to leave the project to focus on her newest project Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which she wrote and makes her directorial debut. It should be noted, a new director recently came on board the project and a revised script could come as the WGA strike comes to an end this week.

Actress-turned-director Sarah Polley (Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead, Women Talking) is set to direct the remake. Disney’s Bambi remake is viewed as a companion piece to films like The Jungle Book and The Lion King and is expected to use the same technology. Disney is cognizant that Bambi is less epic in scope and story and is not aiming to shoehorn a larger narrative onto the classic tale.

Released in 1942, Walt Disney’s Bambi follows a young deer named Bambi who joins his new friends, a rabbit named Thumper, and a skunk named Flower, in exploring his forest home. As a boy, he learns from his doting mother and his father, The Great Prince of the Forest, that there are dangers in the open meadows where hunters can spot the animals, and he meets a beautiful young doe named Faline. As Bambi grows up, he learns that there is tragedy as well as beauty and joy in his forest world and on the path to adulthood.

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts