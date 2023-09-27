WATCH NOW: Disney’s Wish (2023) NEW Official Trailer and Poster

Disney Wish’s brand new official trailer just dropped along with a breathtaking new poster and new cast members are now confirmed.

“Wish” is the highly-anticipated new musical-comedy from Walt Disney Animation Studios. It follows the story of Asha (Voiced by Oscar®-winner Ariana DeBose), a quick-witted idealist from the enchanting realm of Rosas, who makes a wish of such profound magnitude that it summons a cosmic force—a small, boundless energy entity named Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront their most formidable adversary, King Magnifico (voiced by Chris Pine), the ruler of Rosas. Their mission is to rescue their community and demonstrate that when the determination of a brave individual aligns with the enchantment of the stars, incredible miracles can unfold.

The newest cast members announced by Disney include:

Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather, Sabino, who—at 100 years old—is patiently waiting for his wish to be granted;

Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s loving and supportive mom, Sakina.

Jennifer Kumiyama as Asha’s dearest friend, Dahlia, who’s an accomplished baker and unofficial leader of their group;

Evan Peters as Simon, the strong guy with a big heart and bigger yawn;

Harvey Guillén as Gabo, who may be cynical, but he has a heart of gold;

Ramy Youseff as Safi, who’s plagued by allergies;

Niko Vargas as Hal, Asha’s joyful, always smiling buddy;

Della Saba as Bazeema, the seemingly shy teenager who’s full of surprises;

and Jon Rudnitsky as Dario, Asha’s rosy-cheeked, wiggly-eared pal.

And, as previously announced, Alan Tudyk also stars (no pun intended) as the voice of Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, and Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya. The film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen franchise) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon) and it will feature original songs by singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, with a score composed by Dave Metzger.

What do you think about the new trailer? We at The DisInsider just can’t wait to watch Disney’s Wish when it opens on theaters on November 22th, 2023.

