Danny Glover is Santa in Disney’s ‘The Naughty Nine’ Trailer

A first look at Disney’s Christmas-Heist movie Naughty Nine has been released in the form of a trailer!

Described as “Oceans Eleven for kids,” the film follows fifth-grader ANDY, who has been a bit of a troublemaker this year. When Christmas morning rolls around and Andy gets stiffed by Santa, he realizes he’s on the Naughty List. Feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a crack team of fellow naughty listers to pull off an elaborate heist in the North Pole to get the presents that Andy and the others feel they deserve. In the process of finding their gifts, the gang discovers that the spirit of Christmas is more about giving than taking, and decide to face Santa and do the right thing.

The movie stars Winslow Fegley as Andy, Camila Rodriguez as Dulce, Anthony Joo as Lewis; Imogen Cohen as Ha-Yoon, Clara Stack as Rose, Deric McCabe as Jon Anthony, Ayden Elijah as Albert, Madilyn Kellam as Laurel and Derek Theler as Bruno. Together they form the titular Naughty Nine who are looking for a way off of Santa’s naughty list. Danny Glover will also appear as Santa.

The Naughty Nine premieres on Disney Channel on Nov. 22, followed by its streaming debut on Disney+ the next day.

