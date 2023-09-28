Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony to Stream Live on Disney+

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is breaking new ground this November by live-streaming the event for the first time. Disney+ has secured the rights to broadcast the ceremony in real-time, marking a departure from previous years when fans had to wait weeks to see an edited version. The live-streamed event will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on November 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT and will also be available for on-demand streaming after the ceremony.

In the final year of HBO’s long-standing contract with the Hall in 2022, the ceremony occurred on November 5 in Los Angeles but wasn’t accessible on HBO and HBO Max until a two-week delay, on November 19. The decision to delay the broadcast had seemed increasingly outdated due to the real-time interest generated on social media, even though edited versions of the lengthy ceremonies might have benefited from some editing.

For traditional broadcast, there will be a condensed and delayed version, with ABC set to air a three-hour special of highlights on January 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

As Disney+ and ABC announced their acquisition of broadcast and streaming rights, they also unveiled the first round of performers. Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., St. Vincent, and New Edition are among the artists who will pay tribute to this year’s honorees with tribute performances or collaborations. Among the inductees themselves, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, and Chaka Khan have been confirmed as performers.

“This historic live stream on Disney+ and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock ‘n’ roll,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. Rob Mills, executive VP of unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Television, added, “We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat when they tune in to Disney+ and ABC.”

The producers have not yet disclosed which non-inductee performers will be honoring the incoming class of ’23, leaving room for speculation and anticipation about the pairings.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts