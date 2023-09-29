Marvel Studios Officially in Early Development on an ‘X-Men’ Movie

The WGA strike has thankfully ended and Marvel Studios is wasting no time and is officially putting the wheels in motion on their first X-Men movie in the MCU.

According to Deadline, The studio will start setting writer meetings later this fall for pitches on its anticipated X-Men movie. As of now, the movie has yet to set a release date, so the studio is not rushing to find the write team pen the script. A release date would likely come at the top of 2024 at the earliest, at the latest, during Disney’s D23 Event in September.

Our first real look at mutants in the MCU will come next year when Hugh Jackman returns to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside star Ryan Reynolds. There have been a plethora of rumors speculating that other X-Men characters could appear including Gambit, Magneto, and Professor X. As of now, those rumors have yet to be confirmed.

Marvel is also already toe-dipping into the X-Men world with a throwback to the classic ’90s animated series; the animated X-Men ’97 will debut in early 2024 on Disney+.

In a cinematic journey that began over two decades ago, the X-Men franchise has emerged as a true superhero of the film industry, with each installment proving to be a financial success story in its own right. As of September 2023, the live-action X-Men movies have collectively raked in a staggering $7.5 billion worldwide, solidifying their status as one of the most successful and enduring franchises in Hollywood history.

Among the standout entries in the franchise were X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and Logan (2017), each of which received critical acclaim and further solidified the X-Men’s place in cinematic history. Logan, in particular, marked a departure from traditional superhero from traditional superhero fare, earning recognition as a genre-defining film and a commercial success.

