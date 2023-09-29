‘Wish’ Trailer is Most Watched For Disney Animation Studios Since ‘Frozen 2’

Earlier this week, Walt Disney Animation Studios released the first full trailer for their next feature film, Wish. Today, we learn just how well received that trailer really was.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wish, has become the studio’s biggest trailer since the release of promotional spots for Frozen 2 in 2019. The trailer has garnered 66.5 million views across online platforms. It surpassed the teaser trailer, which was released in April, by almost 20 million views and has quickly become the most-viewed Disney trailer on TikTok to date.

Wish will be the 62nd animated feature in the Disney Animated Canon. The film is written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore and directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn.

In the Kingdom of Rosas, located off of the Iberian Peninsula, a 17-year-old girl named Asha senses a darkness that no one else does about the kingdom’s ruler, King Magnifico. This eventually leads to her trying to make a passionate plea to the stars in a moment of need. Soon, an actual star from the sky named Star answers Asha’s wish. After the star falls from the sky, it is revealed that the star has magical powers to grant wishes as well. Together, Asha and Star must overcome the evils rising in Rosas and fight for a better future in order to have something better than what they already have and for all dreams to come true for the people of Rosas.

The film stars the voices of Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Kumiyama, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, Niko Vargas, Della Saba, and Jon Rudnitsky.

Wish is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on November 22, 2023, by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

