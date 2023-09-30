‘Echo’ to Debut on Disney+ in January 10, 2024

There have been so many rumors and speculations regarding Marvel Studios Echo over the course of the last few months and while things have yet to be confirmed, we at least have some good news.

A few weeks back, reports came out that Echo was moved off its 2023 release date. While it is unknown if that was due to the ongoing SAG-Aftra strikes or for other reasons, it looks like we now know a definite release date.

According to the US Copyright Office via Murphy’s Multiverse, Echo episode 101 has a projected date of publication of January 10, 2024. It should be noted, both Disney+ and Marvel Studios have yet to confirm this release date, but this comes from an official government copyright listing, which would be shocking if it was inaccurate.

Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez / Echo from Hawkeye, with Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning, Charlie Cox, Devery Jacobs, and Zahn McClarnon also starring.

Following the events of Hawkeye (2021) in New York City, Maya Lopez returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.

Marion Dayre serves as head writer for the series with Sydney Freeland leading the directing team. The series is also produced by 20th Television. Echo will be released on November 29th, but here’s the catch, all episodes will debut all at once and will not be a week-to-week release.

