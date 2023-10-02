Disney Celebrating 100 Years Throughout October

This October marks a significant milestone for The Walt Disney Company as it observes its 100th anniversary on Monday, October 16.

During this centennial celebration, Disney has planned special events, collaborations, and moments that will highlight what has made the company so beloved over the past century.

For instance, Disney+ will feature a distinctive logo recognizing the 100th anniversary, along with a curated collection of films and series spanning decades of Disney’s history.

One of the highly anticipated events is the release of Once Upon a Studio, a special short film that brings together some of Disney’s most iconic characters, from Mickey to Moana, for a group photo to honor the company’s 100th anniversary. Once Upon a Studio will make its debut on Sunday, October 15, as part of ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration!” hosted by Kelly Ripa.

Additionally, Disney will treat fans to the re-release of The Lion King and Moana in theaters this month, showcasing two of its most beloved animated films as part of its Disney100 special engagements. The Lion King will run from September 29 to October 12, followed by Moana from October 13 to 26.

The Disney100 festivities in October promise to be a unique celebration, unlike any Disney has hosted before. As Walt Disney once famously said, “We are just getting started.”

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts