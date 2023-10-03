‘Only Murders in the Building’ Remains the Greatest Show on TV With Season 3 (REVIEW)

Hulu’s hit show, Only Murders In The Building, delivers another exciting season filled with laughs and twists. My only complaint is something I think all TV and movies suffer from – not enough Paul Rudd.

I know who was murdered in the building and we are gonna talk about it, so you have been spoiler warned.

This season picks up where season 2 left off with the sudden death of Hollywood actor turned Broadway star, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). Season 3 pioneers new ground with a murder victim who dies twice. After being poisoned and collapsing on stage Ben shows up at the after party only to later be pushed down a elevator shaft to his final demise. The inclusion of two murders means this season also has two murderers, although the trio spends most of the season thinking one person did both. Throughout the season Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) investigate clues, but mostly on their own instead of together. They come together in the end to catch the killer(s), but only get to celebrate briefly before encountering another murder in the building. This murder cliffhanger is how every season of Only Murders in the Building has ended and lucky for us season 4 has already been greenlit.

While season 2 was a little convoluted for me, I still applaud them for taking big chances after the success of season 1. However this season was a nice return to form for me. The clues were sprinkled throughout each episode and we follow a format of following a suspect each episode. Then in the penultimate episode and finale everything gets wrapped up neatly instead of having too many twists. This season still had a big change from the previous two. Usually the show covers several little sub plots throughout the course of the ten episodes, but this season had a subplot that stretched through each and every episode. Of course I’m talking about the play/musical Oliver is trying to salvage while a murder investigation is going on. We tune in each week seeing Oliver try to make a triumphant return to Broadway and in the finale we are treated to scenes of the new musical. After following his struggles all season long, seeing the musical in polished form is as rewarding as resolving the murder case.

With another season of Only Murders comes another cast of interesting characters and famous cameos. This season is the most star studded, featuring the likes of Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Matthew Broderick, and a small cameo from Mel brooks. While it is always fun to see Paul Rudd, the real celebrity star this season was Meryl Streep as Loretta. Her character was interesting and layered. The theme this season was what a “Mother would do for her child” and Streep delivered some of the most emotional scenes we have seen in the series thus far. But I must also applaud Jeremy Shamos who played her son “Dickie”. The season was building up to the reveal of their familial linkage and the result did not disappoint. We also got some powerful performances from producers/mommy son duo Donna (Linda Emond) and Cliff (Wesley Taylor). Which made me wish we saw more of them throughout the season.

I loved this season of Only Murders in the Building and judging by the fact that it got renewed for another, the people did too. Until season 4 premieres it seems all we have to kill is time.

