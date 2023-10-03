‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed For Season 4 at Hulu

Hulu has officially greenlit a fourth season of the popular series Only Murders in the Building, coinciding with the release of its Season 3 finale on the same day.

The show revolves around the lives of three New York City neighbors residing in the Arconia apartment building: Charles Haden-Savage (played by Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (portrayed by Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (brought to life by Selena Gomez). Their journey began in Season 1 when they came together to create a true crime podcast investigating the murder of their fellow resident, Tim Kono (played by Julian Cihi). In Season 2, they delved into the mysterious death of Bunny Folger (played by Jayne Houdyshell), the president of the apartment’s board. Season 3 continued their quest as they sought to uncover the murderer of Ben Glenroy (portrayed by Paul Rudd), a renowned actor who met his demise on the opening night of Oliver’s play. The season also featured Meryl Streep in the role of castmate Loretta Durkin.

The series was co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. The production is under the banner of 20th Television.

Only Murders in the Building holds the distinction of being Hulu‘s most-watched original comedy series to date, and its third season garnered record-breaking viewership on Hulu in 2023. According to Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, the show ranked as the ninth most-watched title of the week when Season 3 was launched, and it stood as the third most-watched streaming original series. The show has maintained a consistent presence among the top six streaming originals in the weeks that followed.

Reflecting on the themes explored in Season 3, John Hoffman remarked to Variety, “All the anxieties and humorous stresses in the season serve as a reflection of the universal experience of pursuing something passionately, feeling like it’s your calling. The central question posed at the beginning of the season is how far one would go to hold onto that dream.”

