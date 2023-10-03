The First Reactions To Season 2 Of Marvel’s ‘LOKI’ Are Here!

The social media embargo has just been lifted for Marvel’s second season of Loki.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the highly anticipated Disney+ series below!

#Loki S2 continues the timey-wimey excellence that I loved from the first season with a new, exciting plot which isn't afraid to take risks when the story requires it and delivers on every expectation.



Ke Huy Quan is easily the highlight for me, as TVA member OB. Great casting! pic.twitter.com/nEWu9KYx7D — Josh Martin-Jones @ LFF 🔜 (@JoshM_Jones) October 3, 2023

Hoooo boy I FELT @JustinHBenson & @AaronMoorhead ALL over #LokiS2 and MAN is it fucking glorious. Feige could not have picked better collaborators! #Loki continues to be the most interesting & creatively inspired corner of the MCU right now. pic.twitter.com/ttpqzEvr5i — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) October 3, 2023

“Ke Huy Quan … is a fantastic addition – instantly a scene stealer.”

“If the first episode is any indication, Loki season two promises to be a fun, weird, wild, and engaging ride that elevates the MCU at a … time … when it needs it the most.”



[ Upcoming Review… pic.twitter.com/NqhsXlNx4I — Cinefied (@cinefiedcom) October 3, 2023

#Loki S2 starts slow and is overstuffed. The first episode is messy bc of the setup, but episode 2 & onward tells an engaging sci-fi story. Hiddleston and Wilson are incredible together, and Ke Huy Quan is delightful. Much deeper & darker. Sophia Di Martino STEALS the spotlight. pic.twitter.com/8IM1f1A2qb — manda 🔪 (@amxndareviews) October 3, 2023

#Loki S2 really takes the cake as the best MCU series! With some AMAZING sets, high stakes, and an incredibly shocking, interesting, & genre-blending story, I can’t wait to watch more 🥹



Ke Huy Quan is also a phenomenal highlight that I seriously wish had joined the cast in S1! pic.twitter.com/fXKh1D9NkB — Aubree 🍂 #IStandWithSAGAFTRA (@DreamedOfMagic) October 3, 2023

Loki s2 is a good, but not great follow up



It has more of the witty banter, quirky characters, & fun production design. The threat is more villainous & urgent



But the story is all over the place. Theres so many subplots & motivations. Plot points are too complex.



Fun but messy pic.twitter.com/GZExHCdfy9 — Sean Chandler 🔜 VidSummit 2023 (@kirkneverdied) October 3, 2023

#Loki Season 2 is back with Glorious Purpose!



First 4 episodes moves with such urgency, as all hell has broken lose in the TVA & it’s so thrilling. There a lot to take in, which can be a bit overwhelming, but the new cast members fit in perfectly. Overall, it’s PHENOMENAL! pic.twitter.com/81tycaHs3Y — Movie Files (@MovieFilesLive) October 3, 2023

Loki season two cements the series as the best of the Disney+ Marvel shows. It's about as self-contained as they get. For those that have checked out, check back in for this show. It's dark, dreary, and has that impending sense of doom that only Kang can bring #LokiSeason2 #Loki pic.twitter.com/2pI7jvjTaK — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) October 3, 2023

I got to watch 4 episodes of #LOKI SEASON 2



It picks up right where S1 left off w/ a frenetic & intense premiere. It’s excellent.



The series manages to tell an epic & grand story while feeling personal & intimate.



Loki continues to be Marvel’s best series. #LokiSeason2 pic.twitter.com/UZ09b5oWHP — POC Culture (@POCculture) October 3, 2023

#Loki Season 2 is awesome! If you liked S1, you’ll love S2 even more. It is relentless story, action packed, and lots of fun. It fixes the pacing issues S1 had and provides a much faster flowing thrilling viewing. Lots of big surprises every episode! OB & Victor Timely are great pic.twitter.com/qt2Gu4bpSS — Rayyan (@RayyanTCG) October 3, 2023

Had a chance to watch the first 4 episodes of #LokiSeason2! It's cemented my opinion that #Loki is by far the best #MarvelStudios show.



Although not quite as good as the first season, #LokiS2 is still very captivating and clever, and it leaves me wanting more. Tom Hiddleston… pic.twitter.com/u1u95XGpat — Reilly Johnson (@ReillyBJohnson) October 3, 2023

Loki season 2 picks off exactly where it left off, which catapults viewers into a chaotic chain of events that will leave them with their mind spinning & their jaws on the floor. Boy is it good to be back at the TVA! Ke Huy Quan is amazing & fits in perfectly!#LokiSeason2 #Loki pic.twitter.com/VKQmOHRFBF — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 3, 2023

#LOKI Season 2 is STELLAR and a finely tuned tale that wastes no time getting back into action. I’ve seen 4 episodes and Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson are once again a perfect pair, but it’s Ke Huy Quan who delightfully steals the show. It may be Marvel’s finest season of TV yet. pic.twitter.com/Eb3Gzsfl5s — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) October 3, 2023

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, starring alongside Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors, and Owen Wilson (Mobius) reprising their roles from the first season, alongside Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Ke Huy Quan.

All six episodes were written by Eric Martin, with Kasra Farahani and Jason O’Leary co-writing the third episode, and Katharyn Blair co-writing the fourth episode. Benson and Moorhead directed the majority of episodes, including the fifth. Dan DeLeeuw and Farahani also directed episodes. Loki season 2 arrives on Disney+ on October 6.

