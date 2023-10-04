‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Being Discussed, Nothing Confirmed Yet

Be warned, spoilers for the Ahsoka season finale will be discussed.

In the season finale, we see Elsbeth, who is gifted the blade of Mother Talzin from the Great Mothers to confront the Jedi, while Ezra Bridger constructs a new lightsaber using spare parts from his late master, Kanan Jarrus. Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, and Bridger make their way to the Chimaera, which has docked with the Eye of Sion, but are confronted by Elsbeth and the Night Troopers, whom the Great Mothers keep resurrecting after they are killed. Wren uses the Force to help Bridger jump onto the Chimaera while Ahsoka kills Elsbeth. The Eye of Sion jumps to hyperspace, leaving Ahsoka, Wren, and Huyang stranded on Peridea. As Thrawn and the Great Mothers arrive over Dathomir, Bridger escapes and reunites with Syndulla and Chopper. Ahsoka, Wren, and Huyang join the Noti and make their new home on Peridea, watched over by Anakin’s spirit. Hati joins the bandits, while Skoll is guided to a mountain by a statue of the Mortis Gods.

Now, obviously, the ending completely left the door open for a follow-up and a final showdown with Thrawn. Yet, we do know when and how that can be.

What we do know is that Dave Filoni is directing his Mandoverse movie for the big screen and that Grand Admiral Thrawn will be the movie’s big bad. The still-untitled movie is being described as the culmination of the “Mandoverse,” which includes The Mandolorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. So this would mean we would see Ahsoka and co next, right? Well, hang on a second, according to Deadline, they hear Ahsoka season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation stages, but nothing is locked yet. This is likely due to the WGA strike, which just ended, and the still ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, so talks of season 2 could come to fruition when that strike ends.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced that Ahsoka “Part One” had 14 million views in the five days following its release, becoming the most watched title on Disney+ during the week of its launch; Disney defined views as total stream time divided by runtime, which The Hollywood Reporter equated to 784 million minutes. According to Samba TV, the first episode was viewed in 1.2 million households over its first five days. According to the streaming aggregator Reelgood, Ahsoka was the most streamed program across all platforms in the United States during the week of August 24–31, 2023. According to Whip Media’s TV Time, Ahsoka was again the most streamed television series across all platforms in the United States during the week of September 10, 2023, during the week of September 17, 2023, during the week of September 24, 2023, and during the week of October 1, 2023.

