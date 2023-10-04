‘Behind The Attraction’ Season 2 Coming to Disney+ Nov. 1

The highly anticipated second season of the original series Behind the Attraction is set to make its return on November 1st, exclusively on Disney+. This season promises to delight fans with six all-new episodes, each exploring the fascinating stories behind some of Disney’s most iconic attractions and experiences from around the world.

Produced by Disney Branded Television and executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia (from Seven Bucks Productions), and Brian Volk-Weiss (from The Nacelle Company), the series is narrated by Paget Brewster, known for her role in Criminal Minds. Behind the Attraction offers viewers an exclusive backstage pass to the beloved attractions and destinations found within Disney Parks and Resorts.

In this second season, viewers can expect an in-depth look at six captivating storylines related to their favorite attractions, delectable food offerings, and enchanting nighttime spectaculars. Here’s a glimpse of what to anticipate:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Explore the history of this beloved attraction, which began as a wax museum concept and evolved into a groundbreaking experience featuring state-of-the-art Audio-Animatronics figures. This classic ride has not only inspired a successful movie franchise but also various iterations in Disney parks worldwide. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad: Step onto the wildest ride in the wilderness, inspired by the American West. Learn about its origins and how it has been adapted in different Disney parks around the world, including unique versions and hidden secrets. Indiana Jones Adventure: Join Indiana Jones on an epic adventure while navigating snakes and thrilling action sequences. Discover how this attraction came to be and its various incarnations in Disney parks, including a roller coaster and thrilling adventures. EPCOT: Dive into the Experimental Prototype Community Of Tomorrow, where the future and the world converge. Explore the architectural marvel of Spaceship Earth and the cultural wonders of World Showcase, including new attractions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The Food: Delve into the delectable world of Disney park cuisine, from iconic snacks like churros and DOLE Whip to themed dining experiences. Uncover the stories behind these treats, such as the churro’s debut at a Disneyland teen nightclub and the secrets of the Flavor Lab at Walt Disney World. Nighttime Spectaculars: Experience the magic that unfolds after dark with Disney Parks’ spectacular nighttime shows. From classic fireworks displays to innovative technological showcases, learn how these nighttime extravaganzas have evolved and expanded over the years.

To get ready for the upcoming season, you can catch up on the first season of Behind the Attraction, which is currently available for streaming on Disney+. Season 2 promises to provide answers to questions like when the Pirates of the Caribbean first set sail for Anaheim, so mark your calendars for November 1st and get ready to embark on a captivating journey behind the scenes of Disney’s most beloved attractions.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts