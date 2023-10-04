“Wish Together” Brings Make-A-Wish & Disney’s ‘Wish’ Together

Today, Disney launched its “Wish Together” campaign to celebrate its decades-long relationship with Make-A-Wish®. Fans are invited to visit Disney.com/WishTogether to discover all the ways we can wish together to help grant life-changing wishes that can have a transformative impact on wish kids and their families.

In honor of the campaign, and the Nov. 22 theatrical release of Disney Animation’s all-new musical comedy Wish, set in a magical kingdom where wishes come true, enter the “Wish Together Sweepstakes”* for a chance to win a dream come true on land and sea with a very special family vacation for four. Prize includes a three-night stay in a Club Level Concierge room at a Disney Deluxe Resort hotel at Walt Disney World® Resort along with a Disney Cruise Line® vacation to The Bahamas aboard the Disney Wish in a 1-bedroom Concierge Suite with verandah and an array of merchandise from shopDisney and more.

For every free entry received now through January 31, 2024, Disney will donate $5 to Make-A-Wish up to $1 million to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Join Disney and Make-A-Wish to #WishTogether.**

“At Disney, we’ve always believed in the magic of making wishes come true. Our relationship with Make-A-Wish has spanned over four decades, and it’s a testament to our commitment to delivering joy to children and their families,” said Lisa Haines, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company. “With the ‘Wish Together’ campaign, we are thrilled to invite fans to bring to life the spirit of our latest film ‘Wish’— while coming together to support Make-A-Wish.”

“The release of ‘Wish’ provides the perfect opportunity to talk about the power of wishing and the lasting impact wishes can have in the lives of wish kids and their families,” said Leslie Motter, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. “Historically, one out of every two wishes that we grant in the U.S. involves Disney, and we can’t wait to be able to make even more wishes possible thanks to the ‘Wish Together’ campaign.”

In addition to the sweepstakes, a new Wish product collection enchants with a range of offerings including costumes and accessories, apparel, and toys such as a singing doll and light-up plush. To add even more magic to the collection from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wish, Disney will donate 10% of the sale price to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million, for each of these items sold. Donations only apply to sales at US Disney stores, shopDisney.com, Disney Cruise Line® ships, and Disney-owned locations at Disneyland®Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort.

For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to grant life-changing wishes for kids facing critical illnesses and their families, starting when the first official wish was granted at Disneyland® Resort. Disney is honored to be the world’s largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish, joining together to make more than 150,000 wishes come true globally. These life-changing experiences help bring strength, joy, and a greater sense of hope to wish kids and their families when it’s needed most.

To learn more about the “Wish Together” sweepstakes, explore the enchanting “Wish” product collection, and discover other ways you can help Make-A-Wish grant life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses, visit Disney.com/WishTogether.

