Jennifer Lee “Blown Away” by Progress on ‘Frozen 3’

While the third installment of the Frozen series is still in its early development phase, Jennifer Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of Disney Animation and co-director of the first two films alongside Chris Buck, expressed her astonishment at the progress during her appearance at the BFI London Film Festival.

Every morning last week they carved out space for me to work with the creative team on it, and I am blown away and I am so excited. I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet — I’m not doing nothing — except doing what I do now, which is we work on every project as as team and I’m in there with creative. But with ‘Frozen,’ just a little bit more. Walt Disney Animation CCO, Jennifer Lee (via: Variety)

Aside from her co-directing roles in both Frozen films, Jennifer Lee also contributed to the screenwriting for these films. As for the prospect of creating another installment in the franchise, Lee says, “Our philosophy is this, and it won’t change: If there is more story to tell, the filmmakers have to drive it. And I’ll say with ‘Frozen,’ Marc Smith, who was our director of story on ‘Frozen 2,’ came with an incredible idea for more ‘Frozen,’ and it’s worth it.”

Frozen 3 will mark the first trilogy in the Disney Animated Canon. As well as the third theatrically animated trilogy from Disney overall, the others being Toy Story and Cars. While a director has not officially been revealed, the main cast is returning, which includes Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Josh Gad as Olaf, and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff.

Up next for the studio is their newest original pic, Wish, which hits theaters in November. The 62nd Disney animated feature film stars the voices of Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Kumiyama, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, Niko Vargas, Della Saba, and Jon Rudnitsky. The story focuses on a 17-year-old girl named Asha (DeBose) who makes a passionate plea to the stars in a moment of need when she senses a darkness in the Kingdom of Rosas that no one else does.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts