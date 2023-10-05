‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 Finale Was Most Watched For 2023

Only Murders in the Building continues to prove it is one of the best shows on streaming as its season 3 finale had the most viewed 2023 finale on Hulu, based on views after its first day of streaming.

A view is officially characterized as the quotient of the total stream time divided by the runtime. Hulu recently unveiled its findings, adhering to its customary practice of withholding specific statistics. However, it did confirm that the series in question continues to hold the title of being Hulu’s all-time most-watched original comedy.

According to Hulu, Season 3 consistently secured a spot among the platform’s Top 15 shows, and since its debut, it has maintained a presence in Nielsen’s Top 10 list of original series. Notably, on the premiere day of Season 3, the series garnered more views than any other scripted Hulu Original released in 2023.

The plot of the series follows three strangers, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in true crime podcasts who become friends while investigating suspicious deaths in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building and producing their own podcast about the cases. Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd were the big guest stars in season 3, which followed Charles, Oliver and Mabel (Martin, Short, Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show.

The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry of the lead cast. It has received nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Martin and Short have gained comedy acting nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, and Gomez has also been nominated for a Golden Globe.

