‘Fantastic Four’ Director Provides Casting and Filming Updates

Since Marvel Studios first announced that they were finally developing a Fantastic Four movie in the Marvel cinematic universe, rumors have run wild about the project. Thankfully, director Matt Shakman is giving the world a much needed update.

While speaking with Collider, Shakman revealed multiple updates. First being casting. While yes, their is an ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the director says the main characters have been cast saying, “There will be an announcement at some point! I know that the internet is very excited to find out, and I’m excited to share it. I just can’t do it yet.”

He also talked about the approach to the film, which is hoping to begin shooting in early 2024 at Pinewood Studios in London. “It’s different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

Fantastic Four has been written by Avatar scribe Josh Friedman. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) is set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Fantastic Four hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

