Catherine O’Hara To Reprise Sally Role For ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ at The Hollywood Bowl, Halsey Also Joins

Catherine O’Hara is set to make a special return as her iconic character “Sally” from the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas during one of the three 30th-anniversary concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, just in time for Halloween.

This concert event will bring together O’Hara and her co-star from the movie, Danny Elfman, who will be performing the role of Jack Skellington for all three nights, scheduled for October 27th to 29th. Elfman, the composer of the film’s music, will deliver a memorable performance.

On the first two nights of the concert series, October 27th and 28th, the talented singer-songwriter Halsey will take on the role of Sally. Catherine O’Hara will then step into the character’s shoes for the October 29th show. Additionally, the event will feature other notable guests, including Fred Armisen as Lock, Riki Lindhome as Shock, and Ken Page as Oogie Boogie. The full orchestra and choir will be conducted by John Mauceri, adding to the magical atmosphere of the evening.

Tim Burton‘s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert event also will include a costume contest and other Halloween-themed activities.

Last year, Billie Eilish took over the role of Sally, which is now becoming a new staple at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets for this year’s event are on sale now.

Released just days before Halloween in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the story of the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry.

The Halloween movie… and yes, it is a Halloween movie, not a Christmas movie, that was confirmed by the director back in 2018, has become a pop culture phenomenon, with Disney celebrating the film with several re-releases, a massive array of products, and even a dark ride at Disneyland (every year, as they retheme the Haunted Mansion with that of characters and scenes from the film).

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts