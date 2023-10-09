Disney Sets Joyce Sherri as New Head Writer & Director on ‘Tiana’

Fans have been wanting an update on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Disney+ series, Tiana and now they get one.

According to Variety, Disney has tapped Joyce Sherri as the new head writer and director on the Princess and the Frog sequel series. Sherri replace Stella Meghie, who left the project earlier this year. Meghir will remain on board the project as an executive producer.

The musical project was originally announced in 2020 during a Disney investor day. The series has previously been described as a follow-up to the 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, which introduced the character of Tiana. Anika Noni Rose will once again provide the voice of Tiana. The series was originally expected to debut in 2023 but is now said to be launching in 2024.

In the series, Tiana sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind.

Walt Disney Animation Studios will produce Tiana, as the studio previously made “The Princess and the Frog.” Nathan Curtis will produce, with Jennifer Lee and Meghie.

While we don’t know much, Disney Animation is also working on a Moana series. What we do know is that the project picks up where the 2016 film left off and is described as a “musical adventure.” Auli’i Cravalho will reprise her role as Moana and is executive producing the upcoming live-action remake, which was supposed to start production this Fall, prior to the strikes, so expect that to be pushed off a bit.

Released in 2009, The Princess and the Frog, the 49th Disney animated feature film, it is inspired in part by the 2003 novel The Frog Princess by E. D. Baker, which in turn is based on the German folk tale “The Frog Prince” as collected by the Brothers Grimm. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and twice for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, but lost to Up and Crazy Heart, respectively. It was also nominated for eight Annie Awards and, at the 37th Annie Awards Ceremony on February 6, 2010, won three.

