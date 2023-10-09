Disney to Make Finishing ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Top Priorities When The SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends

As we wait for the studios to finally come to their senses and end the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney is hoping to fast-track production restarts on two of their highly-anticipated Marvel projects.

According to TheWrap, Deadpool 3 and Captain America: Brave New World, two projects that had already begun weeks of production, will be among Disney’s top priorities to get back to filming once the strike has ended.

Deadpool 3 has been the talk of the internet, fueled by rumors and speculations to the story and which characters will ultimately appear. This was further fueled last week when Taylor Swift was seen at the Chiefs/Jets game alongside Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy. Swift has been rumored to appear in a cameo role as Dazzler, as of now, that is pure speculation at this point.

Deadpool 3 sees the return of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner, who surprisingly returns to the Marvel fold as Elektra. Also reprising their roles from the previous Deadpool films are Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wilson’s blind elderly roommate, Karan Soni as Dopinder, a taxi driver and admirer of Wilson who serves as his de facto chauffeur, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, a member of the X-Men with the mutant ability to transform his entire body into organic steel, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend and fellow X-Men member, and Rob Delaney as Peter, a member of Wilson’s “X-Force” team. Additionally, Emma Corrin has been cast in a lead villain role, and Matthew Macfadyen is cast in an undisclosed role, which is rumored to be a TVA agent.

Directed by Julius Onah, who co-wrote the script with Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America alongside Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and Liv Tyler.

