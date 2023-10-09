‘Loki’ Season 2 Was Disney+’s Second Most Watched Premiere

Loki is back with its second and it is already staking its claim as one of Disney+’s best series’.

According to Deadline, Loki‘s Season 2 debut on Thursday garnered 10.9M global views in its first three days on the platform. That makes it the streamer’s second most-watched season premiere this year, coming in behind March’s Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian. Disney+ typically doesn’t release viewer metrics and they didn’t do so for The Mandalorian season 3. However, according to Nielsen, the first episode drew about 823M viewing minutes in its first few days on Disney+.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, starring alongside Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Eugene Cordero, Neil Ellice, Owen Wilson (Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), and Jonathan Majors reprising their roles from the first season, alongside Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Ke Huy Quan.

Season 2 sees Loki working with Mobius M. Mobius, Hunter B-15, and other members of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to navigate the multiverse in order to find Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes.

The new season is produced by Marvel Studios, with Eric Martin serving as head writer and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight) leading the directing team. The second season debuted on Disney+ on October 5, 2023, and will run for six episodes until November 9, as part of Phase Five of the MCU.

