Mickey & Pals Get The Spotlight With New Marvel Comics Variant Covers

“Disneyvengers, Assemble?!?”

This last year has seen a greater level of collaboration between the House of Mouse and the House of Ideas in the form of special variant covers featuring Mickey and his friends as many iconic Marvel heroes and villains.

Like the Disney100 Variant Covers, the new DISNEY WHAT IF VARIANT COVERS will be a monthly variant cover program adorning select issues of Amazing Spider-Man.

Also available in black and white, the 12 upcoming covers will see Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more take over milestone moments in both Avengers and X-Men history. The first trio of covers kicks things off in the Silver Age with a spin on the Avengers and X-Men’s very first appearances in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s original Avengers #1 and X-Men #1 from 1963.

Both adaptations also feature Peg Leg Pete as the group’s respective rivals (Loki and Magneto).

Mickey and friends also assemble for a turning point for the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Avengers #16, which saw Captain America lead a brand-new Avengers roster that included new recruits like Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver!

These covers will be available in 2024. The first will be released on January 3rd, with subsequent issues coming out on Feburary 14th and March 6th respectively.

