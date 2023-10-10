Could Disney+ Get The Rights to ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

Time to jump on the Taylor Swift bandwagon. It is no surprise following the massive success that was the Eras Tour, that a big screen version is coming this weekend. As of this stories publication, the movie is projected to make over $150 million in its worldwide debut.

With a massive box office coming for Taylor Swift, the question then becomes, who will nab the streaming rights when that time comes? Disney+ seems like the most logical answer alongside Netflix.

Taylor Swift and her first project with Disney+

In November 2020, the streamer released Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, where Swift performs all of the 17 tracks of her eighth studio album, Folklore (2020), whilst discussing the creative process behind the songs with her collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. Swift made her debut as a film director with the documentary.

Receiving widespread critical acclaim, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions was praised for its music, intimacy, visuals, and insight provided on Folklore, with many critics labeling the film an admirable supplement to the album. It received an approval rating of 100% on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Imbued by the sessions, Swift wrote and recorded several new songs off-screen while shooting the documentary. These songs came to be a major portion of Swift’s ninth studio album, Evermore (2020), which was released fifteen days after the documentary. The film received the Gracie Grand Award for Outstanding Special or Variety.

To coincide with the film’s debut, a live album soundtrack titled “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (From the Disney+ Special)” was made available on music streaming and digital platforms. In a limited 2023 Record Store Day release, approximately 115,000 vinyl LPs of this album were exclusively distributed through independent record stores worldwide, quickly selling out within a mere three days. This remarkable album soared to the top of various US Billboard charts, including Soundtracks, Vinyl Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, and Tastemaker Albums. It also achieved a historic milestone by becoming the very first Record Store Day-exclusive release to penetrate the overall Billboard 200 chart’s top 10, securing a remarkable position at number three.

Why and how the Eras Tour works for Disney+

Now, back to the Eras Tour, the movie promises to be a mesmerizing spectacle, capturing the essence of Taylor Swift’s most recent global tour known for its electrifying performances, dazzling visuals, and profound storytelling. Swift, a global superstar renowned for her chart-topping music and compelling narratives, has garnered a massive following of devoted fans worldwide.

As the streaming wars intensify and Disney+ attempts its climb to catch the big dog, Netflix, securing the exclusive streaming rights to the “Era Tour” movie would underscore Disney+’s determination to position itself as a dominant player in the streaming market. Swift’s dedicated fan base, as well as a broader audience, can anticipate an unforgettable streaming experience if such negotiations actually happen.

It is no secret Disney wants in on the Taylor Swift craze, the superstar is set to make her directorial feature film debut with Disney’s Searchlight Pictures. The Grammy winner has written an original script, which will be produced by the studio who has earned Oscars for projects like Nomadland and The Shape of Water. Additionally, she is rumored for a massive role in Disney’s untitled Cruella sequel opposite Emma Stone.

