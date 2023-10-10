‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Finds A New Home After Departure From Disney+

Two months ago, the planned live-action Spiderwick Chronicles series was scrapped at Disney+.

This news came as a major shocker because it had been in development for such a long time, it looked like it might be a promising new franchise for the House of Mouse, and it had already finished filming.

While it seemed like hope was lost for the show, today it appears that it has been given new life.

According to Deadline, Roku has swooped in and saved the series. Now, it has exclusive U.S. rights to the television adaptation of the popular children’s fantasy books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. While Paramount Television and 20th Television are still billed as producers, it will premiere on the platform in early 2024.

Originally reported to be a six episode series, it now looks to be released as an eight-episode series.

The series stars Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Michaela Lee, Jack Dylan Grazer, Joy Bryant, and Christian Slater, who will voice the series villain, Mulgarath, an ogre with a plot to satisfy his hunger.

The series chronicles the adventures of the Grace children, twins Simon (Cottrell) and Jared (Daniels), and their older sister Mallory (Lee) after they move into the Spiderwick Estate and discover a world of fairies that they never knew existed.

From Disney Branded Television, the Spiderwick Chronicles series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television. Aron Eli Coleite will serve as showrunner, and Coleite, Black, DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy will executive produce. Kat Coiro is the director on the first two episodes and will also executive produce.

