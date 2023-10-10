‘The Tale of Moana’ Coming to Disney Treasure

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled its latest ship, the Disney Treasure, set to offer an exciting Broadway-style experience to its guests. In a recent announcement, the company revealed that passengers aboard the Disney Treasure will have the opportunity to enjoy the production titled Disney The Tale of Moana.

This fresh show, scheduled to take place in the ship’s Walt Disney Theater, draws inspiration from the beloved 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film. Notably, this marks the premiere of a “Moana” stage performance on a Disney Cruise Ship, joining a lineup of other cherished productions such as Beauty and the Beast and Disney Seas the Adventure.

According to Disney’s official blog, the show’s storyline will trace Moana’s extraordinary journey as she is chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her island. The audience will be treated to appearances by iconic characters like Maui, Gramma Tala, and Tamatoa, all set against the backdrop of the film’s memorable songs.

In recent developments, Disney Cruise Line had introduced the Disney Treasure just a month ago. This new vessel, set to make its debut in December 2024, promises an array of innovative dining experiences, lounges, cafes, and entertainment options. Construction of the ship is currently underway at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

