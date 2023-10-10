Tickets For ‘The Marvels’ on Sale Now

Today, Marvel Studios released an exciting: 60 spot and “The Return of Captain Marvel,” two new looks at the upcoming feature film, The Marvels, along with brand-new posters, to coincide with tickets going on sale.

Advance tickets are on sale now, everywhere tickets are sold.

In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels hits U.S. theaters on November 10.

