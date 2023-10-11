BREAKING: Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ Literally Being ‘Born Again’; New Writers & Directors Coming Aboard To Save Series

Not even Matt Murdock could have seen this coming…

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daredevil: Born Again is undergoing a massive overhaul. When we say massive, think Galactus.

The site reports that following the production’s pause amid the WGA strike, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives made the decision to quietly reboot the show – without really rebooting it. The decision came after viewing the little bit of footage that had already been shot – only a fraction of the 18 episodes ordered had been completed. Still, that was enough for the studio to change course.

Last month, Marvel reportedly let go of the hired head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman. It also released the directors hired to helm the rest of the season. Now, it’s scouring Hollywood for brand new talent to re-conceptualize, re-write and then re-direct the series – literally.

Now, that’s not to say that Ord and Corman are entirely off the hook. Marvel plans to keep some scenes and episodes that have already been written and filmed, though there will be numerous new elements injected, Corman and Ord will now be credited as executive producers on the series, which is now being shopped as a two-season series.

THR further notes that change is not only the product of Feige and company’s displeasure with the results of the show so far, but rather the reception of another recent Marvel series, Secret Invasion. The show was one of several green-lit during the early days of Disney+ where quantity was put above quality. It looks like that is no longer the motto.

This is a breaking story. Expect this article to be updated as more info comes out.

