Disney Legend Richard Sherman Revisits Walt Disney’s Favorite Song in ‘Once Upon a Studio’

When the new short film Once Upon a Studio by Walt Disney Animation Studios premieres on Sunday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, as a part of ABC’s special event The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration!, viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy a brand new recorded rendition of the timeless Mary Poppins lullaby, “Feed the Birds.” This rendition was skillfully crafted by the esteemed Disney Legend Richard Sherman, an Academy Award-winning composer, songwriter. Remarkably, at the age of 94 in 2022, Mr. Sherman returned to the hallowed confines of Walt Disney’s office to grace the new short film with his piano-playing talents.

To give a little context for those who are not hardcore Disney fans. “Feed the Birds (Tuppence a Bag)” is a song featured in the 1964 film Mary Poppins, written by Richard and his late brother Robert Sherman, and sung by Julie Andrews’ Mary Poppins. It has an orchestral and choral reprise, played over George Banks’ solitary walk to the bank at night. It is known to have been Walt Disney’s favorite song.

From The Walt Disney Company:

“It’s hard to talk about without making ourselves cry,” director Dan Abraham says of Richard returning to the same place where he and his brother, the late Disney Legend Robert Sherman, would regularly perform the song for Walt on Friday afternoons. According to director Trent Correy, “Those sentimental moments can be really tough onscreen, and usually they need to get worked a lot. Dan and pitch me the idea, and then he went off to board it. We both knew ‘Feed the Birds’ would be an important part of this.”

Correy continues, “We watched it play for the first time and it brought tears to our eyes. A couple of days later, we bumped into our head of music, Matt Walker, and he asked us, ‘Why don’t you just get Richard Sherman to play it for your short?’ We said, ‘Is that possible?’ Matt said, ‘Oh, yeah!’ Matt followed that up by suggesting, ‘Why don’t we do it in Walt’s office where he originally played it for Walt?’ We said, ‘OK… but don’t lie to us, Matt! This is a very big deal for us.’”

Walker wasn’t the only one who had a hand in bringing Richard onboard. Howard Green, Legacy Communications Executive for Disney Animation, had mentioned earlier to producers Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen that he would be having a birthday lunch with Richard. “Howard asked, ‘Would you would you guys want to show him the short?’” Simonsen recalls. “That was when it was in storyboards. So, we all went over and showed him that. It was an amazing experience and he asked great questions. At the end of that, he asked, ‘When are you guys done? I want to see it.’ Trent said, ‘We’ll be done in a year. We’ll show it to you for your birthday next year!’”

Richard was touched by what he saw, and with Walker’s help, filmmakers set up a time to rerecord “Feed the Birds.” On a Friday afternoon in August 2022, the directors put on their sport coats and joined the producers in Walt’s office. “It looks exactly like how Walt left it, including with the piano the Sherman Brothers played for him back in the day,” Abraham explains. “And there was Richard Sherman! He sat down and played ‘A Spoonful of Sugar,’ and he was just going to town on this piano. Then, when he went into ‘Feed the Birds,’ it was just… I can’t even talk about it without getting chills. I will never, ever forget that day.”

Merino echoes that sentiment, saying, “It was a magical day. It truly was a ‘pinch-me’ moment, because he just came in and sat down at the piano and was so natural. He started playing ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.’ It was a very special day.” Credit goes to the Walt Disney Archives staff for “tuning the piano,” Simonsen adds.

For Richard, getting involved with Once Upon a Studio represented a chance to celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt’s dream in a touching, magical way. “I think Walt had a very deep-rooted feeling about this song; he could understand what we were saying. It doesn’t take much to give love, to give kindness, to give thought to people,” Richard explains. “Giving a little something of yourself… it doesn’t take much to do that.”

Richard Sherman and Walt Disney

Richard Sherman was invited to “help dedicate the Walt Disney statue at Disneyland” (the Partners statue of Mickey and Walt holding hands, at the Magic Kingdom) at Disney’s Centennial celebration. Sherman was asked to play some songs, and so he did. Before playing the last song, Sherman said: “Now, I’ll play Walt Disney’s favorite song… and it’s just for him”, and he played “Feed The Birds”. Sherman was told afterwards that “just towards the end of the song, out of the blue sky one bird flew down where he was playing, and then back into the clouds”. Sherman believes that it was Walt Disney and got emotional when remembering the event.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts