IT’S BACK: All-Day Park Hopper Access Returning To Disney World Next Year

It’s the news that most Disney lovers thought they would never hear again.

This morning, the official Disney Parks account on Twitter revealed that all-day Park Hopper access will be returning to Walt Disney World!

Post-COVID, Park Hopper access has only been available after 2pm everyday. But that officially changes next year – January 9, 2024 to be exact.

That means that guests with a ticket that has Park Hopper benefits or an Annual Pass will be able to once again visit another theme park at ANY TIME OF DAY during park hours. The only exception would be if any of the parks you wanted to visit was at or near capacity.

On days when theme park reservations are required for Annual Passholders and certain non-dated tickets, It’s important to note that passholders and their guests will only be able to take advantage of the updates to Park Hopper access after visiting their first park. According to the official Parks blog this means that if a Passholder has a reservation at EPCOT and enters the park at 9 a.m. for a quick ride or two, they can then head to another park right after.

Additionally, “good-to-go days” will also begin this January (no set date yet). With “good-to-go days,” the theme park reservation calendar will be updated periodically and will show Passholders select days when they may visit a Disney World theme park without needing a reservation. For “good-to-go-days” blockout dates will continue to apply they way they normally would.

With this good news, do you plan on booking a trip to Walt Disney World? Sound off below!

Passes are subject to the Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass Terms and Conditions.

