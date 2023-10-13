More...
    ‘Moana’ Returning to Theaters to Celebrate Disney100, Tickets on Sale Now

    October 13, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Moana, the 56th animated film for Walt Disney Animation Studios, is returning to select theaters theaters October 13 – 26. The return is for Disney’s Disney100 celebration. You can get tickets now at Fandango.

    The film introduces Auliʻi Cravalho as the voice of Moana and also features the ensemble voices of Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk. It features original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, and an orchestral score also composed by Mancina.

    et in ancient Polynesia, the film tells the story of Moana, the strong-willed daughter of a chief of a coastal village, who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti. When a blight strikes her island, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in the hope of returning the relic to Te Fiti and saving her people. The plot is original but takes inspiration from Polynesian myths.

    Moana premiered during the AFI Fest at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on November 14, 2016, and was released theatrically in the United States on November 23. The film received positive reviews from critics, who particularly praised its animation, music, and vocal performances. The film went on to gross over $682 million worldwide.

    A live-action remake is scheduled for release in 2025 with Johnson reprising his role, while a spin-off series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ with Cravalho returning to the titular role.

    Skyler Shuler

