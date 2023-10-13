SEE IT: Imagineers Test Real Life Droids At Galaxy’s Edge In Disneyland

These are the droids you’re looking for!

Real life droids have finally made their debut at one of Disney’s biggest parks, but not in the way you might think.

Yesterday, Disney Imagineers hosted a 1-day playtest at Disneyland with real BD Droids. The official Disney Parks account revealed some footage of the test.

In the video, the imagineers reveal how the robots walk, dance, and even emote! You check out the video down below!

New visitors were spotted in Batuu! 🤖 Disney Imagineers hosted a 1-day playtest at @Disneyland with these droids in training, and we can’t wait to see where this exploration might go! 💫#StarWarsGalaxysEdge #StarWars pic.twitter.com/BTVBfk0qAy — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 13, 2023

The Walt Disney Imagineering department also posted an in-depth video about how the droids were created to its official YouTube Channel. You can check that out below:

For those only familiar with the likes of C-3PO of R2-D2, this model of droid was made popular in Star Wars video game “Jedi: Fallen Order.” A similar droid by the name of BD-1 was the protagonist Cal Kestis’ companion.

The model also had a small appearance in the the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett.

It’s unclear when these droids when will return to any of the Disney Parks, but we’re sure when they do it’ll be for a much longer period of time.

