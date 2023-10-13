The Walt Disney Company Donates To Support Humanitarian Relief Following Terrorist Attacks In Israel

Following the deadly Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, The Walt Disney Company is donating $2 million to organizations that are providing humanitarian relief in the region.

“In the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks targeting Jews in Israel this past weekend, we must all do what we can to support the innocent people experiencing so much pain, violence, and uncertainty – particularly children,” said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “We condemn these attacks, the hate that motivated them, and all acts of terrorism, and we will continue working to find more ways to provide support in the region, and to honor the victims, their families, and all those affected by this war.”

Disney has pledged a generous contribution of $1 million to support Magen David Adom, an affiliated organization of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which is dedicated to offering crucial emergency medical services and blood banking facilities in Israel. Additionally, Disney has committed another $1 million to various nonprofit organizations operating in the same region, with a particular emphasis on those dedicated to providing assistance to children in need.

Moreover, Disney’s workforce actively engages in the company’s Matching Gifts program, where they can make eligible charitable donations, and Disney matches these contributions, offering support of up to $25,000 per employee.