More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: The Walt Disney Company Donates To Support Humanitarian Relief Following Terrorist Attacks In Israel

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    svg0
    The Walt Disney Company
    svg0

    The Walt Disney Company Donates To Support Humanitarian Relief Following Terrorist Attacks In Israel

    October 13, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Following the deadly Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, The Walt Disney Company is donating $2 million to organizations that are providing humanitarian relief in the region.

    “In the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks targeting Jews in Israel this past weekend, we must all do what we can to support the innocent people experiencing so much pain, violence, and uncertainty – particularly children,” said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “We condemn these attacks, the hate that motivated them, and all acts of terrorism, and we will continue working to find more ways to provide support in the region, and to honor the victims, their families, and all those affected by this war.”

    Disney has pledged a generous contribution of $1 million to support Magen David Adom, an affiliated organization of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which is dedicated to offering crucial emergency medical services and blood banking facilities in Israel. Additionally, Disney has committed another $1 million to various nonprofit organizations operating in the same region, with a particular emphasis on those dedicated to providing assistance to children in need.

    Moreover, Disney’s workforce actively engages in the company’s Matching Gifts program, where they can make eligible charitable donations, and Disney matches these contributions, offering support of up to $25,000 per employee.

    Skyler Shuler

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      The Walt Disney Company Donates To Support Humanitarian Relief Following Terrorist Attacks In Israel