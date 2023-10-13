The Walt Disney Company Makes Donations To Provide Humanitarian Relief Amid War In Israel

It’s been less than a week since the Hamas launched a deadly attack on the people of Israel.

In the wake of the devastation, The Walt Disney Company announced that it plans on donating $2 million to organizations that are providing humanitarian relief across the region.

In a statement published on the company’s website Friday morning, CEO Bob Iger said:

“In the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks targeting Jews in Israel this past weekend, we must all do what we can to support the innocent people experiencing so much pain, violence, and uncertainty – particularly children. We condemn these attacks, the hate that motivated them, and all acts of terrorism, and we will continue working to find more ways to provide support in the region, and to honor the victims, their families, and all those affected by this war.”

Disney will donate $1 million to Magen David Adom, an affiliate of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies that provides emergency medical and blood banking services in Israel, and another $1 million to other nonprofit organizations working in the region. While no names were given, the company says that it aims on specifically working with organizations with a focus on providing aid to children.

In the same post, it was revealed that company employees have also been participating in Disney’s Matching Gifts program that matches eligible charitable donations made by employees up to $25,000.

SOURCE: The Walt Disney Company

