TikTok and Disney Begin Partnership With First-Of-Its-Kind Content Hub Celebrating 100 Years of The Walt Disney Company

Disney100 on TikTok

Beginning on October 16 in honor of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, Disney is giving the passionate community of Disney enthusiasts on their platform a first-of-its-kind destination within TikTok that invites Disney fans to a unique interactive experience where stories, magic, and memories come together. Fans will be able to watch videos from across Disney’s brands, create their own videos with Disney music and effects, play daily Disney trivia, and collect and trade “Character Cards” of favorite characters to win unique profile frames to show off their fandom.

“The Walt Disney Company has an incredible legacy of bringing joy and excitement to a global community through its iconic films and TV series, heartwarming characters, thrilling parks and memorable brands,” said Nicole Iacopetti, Global Head of Content, TikTok. “We’re thrilled to partner with Disney to celebrate the company’s undeniable impact on entertainment and on families around the world, starting by giving TikTok’s passionate community of Disney fans unique access to content and experiences they can’t find anywhere else. We look forward to continuing to partner alongside Disney to give our community new and exciting opportunities to enjoy their favorite content.”

“For more than 100 years, Disney has been a leader in creative innovation and storytelling, so we are thrilled to continue that legacy with this first-of-its-kind experience on TikTok,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company. “With over 240 billion views across Disney’s portfolio of brands and experiences, TikTok has become a go-to destination for Disney fans to create, engage and connect around their favorite Disney films, shows, characters and experiences, so we’re thrilled to partner with them as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the company.”

With more than 48 Disney handles participating, the four-week activation will be live in 24 regions around the globe, highlighting the breadth of content from The Walt Disney Company. Fans of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, ESPN, National Geographic, Disney Parks, and beyond can expect daily reminders of why they connected with their favorite characters, franchises, movies, and Disney memories.

Whether they celebrate legacy films, heroes from the #marvel universe (277B views) or newer classics like #encanto (31.8B views), Disney fans come to TikTok to connect and create entertaining, insightful videos that make the shared Disney experience on TikTok special. The creativity of Disney’s brands is beloved by more than 150 million followers of Disney-operated TikTok accounts, who tune in for the action on can’t-miss moments on @espn, on-the-ground excitement from @disneyparks or educational content from @natgeo.

In addition, TikTok is curating a special Disney100 Playlist for our community featuring some of the most popular hits from the Disney catalog, including songs from classic movies like Cinderella and The Lion King as well as the upcoming Wish, alongside hits from the likes of Toy Story and High School Musical.