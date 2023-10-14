Director Henry Selick Talks ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Prequel

It’s been 30 years since The Nightmare Before Christmas hit theaters. Since then there have been both sequel and remake rumors. Well, director Henry Selick has another idea for the beloved IP.

In an interview with People magazine, Selick noted while he does not think a sequel needs to be made as he says, “why mess with that?,” he adds that he may be more inclined to do a prequel. “There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloween Town,” the director explained.

Released in 1993, The Nighmare Before Christmas tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of “Halloween Town”, who stumbles upon “Christmas Town” and schemes to take over the holiday. Danny Elfman wrote the songs and score and provided the singing voice of Jack. The principal voice cast includes Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, William Hickey, Ken Page, Paul Reubens, Glenn Shadix, and Ed Ivory.

The Nightmare Before Christmas originated from a poem written by Burton in 1982 while he was working as an animator at Walt Disney Productions. With the success of Vincent that same year, Burton began to consider developing The Nightmare Before Christmas as either a short film or a half-hour television special, to no avail. Over the years, Burton’s thoughts regularly returned to the project, and, in 1990, he made a development deal with Walt Disney Studios. Production started in July 1991 in San Francisco; Disney initially released the film through Touchstone Pictures because the studio believed the film would be “too dark and scary for kids”.

The film met with critical success upon release, earning praise for its animation, particularly the innovation of stop-motion as an art form, as well as its characters, songs, and score. While initially a modest box office hit, it has since garnered a large cult following. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, a first for an animated film, but lost to Jurassic Park. The film has been reissued by Walt Disney Pictures and was re-released annually in Disney Digital 3-D from 2006 until 2010.